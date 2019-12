The Nov. 27 news article “Trump cases test high court’s quest for nonpartisan image” noted that Supreme Court justices are reluctant to recuse because it increases the chances of a deadlock. While a 4-to-4 decision does not reverse the lower court’s decision, it leaves that decision in force, serving as an affirmance of that decision. Though such a decision does not necessarily serve as a precedent, it still has the same effect as an affirmance.