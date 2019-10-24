Regarding the Oct. 12 Metro article “Montgomery may add ‘teardown’ fee”:

Montgomery County Council member Evan Glass (D-At Large) does not seem to understand the impact on Montgomery County revenue to the general fund and the severe impact a teardown tax would have on 40 to 50 small businesses, including mine, that build infill homes, mostly in Bethesda and Chevy Chase.

He said $10 million a year would be collected for the next 10 years. How does he know this? He has no idea how this proposed impact tax would or would not have affected the ability of small builders to build these infill homes.

I know fewer houses would be built, and the huge property tax increase from the old home to the new home would not be collected, and recordation and transfer taxes would not be collected.

I have been building infill homes in Montgomery County for close to 40 years. How many has Mr. Glass built?

Carter Willson, Brookeville

The writer is president of Carter Inc. Builders.

