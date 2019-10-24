He said $10 million a year would be collected for the next 10 years. How does he know this? He has no idea how this proposed impact tax would or would not have affected the ability of small builders to build these infill homes.

I know fewer houses would be built, and the huge property tax increase from the old home to the new home would not be collected, and recordation and transfer taxes would not be collected.

I have been building infill homes in Montgomery County for close to 40 years. How many has Mr. Glass built?

Carter Willson, Brookeville

The writer is president of Carter Inc. Builders.

