The last sentence in the July 20 front-page article “Putin is invited to U.S. amid growing furor over summit” said President Trump “has been skeptical of making others privy to his conversations with [Russian President Vladimir Putin] — afraid that they will become public, according to officials.” So the president of the United States is unwilling to have Americans know what he discussed and perhaps agreed to with the authoritarian head of our main foreign adversary? For that reason he is not telling people within his own government, either? I hope Congress and voters are paying attention.

Lucinda Low Swartz, Kensington