Regarding the Nov. 21 news article “Lawmakers consider bailout for troubled pension plans”:

The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. model is broken. A temporary bailout will not fix it. Multiemployer pensions were obviously going to run out of money. A taxpayer bailout is not justified. The agency must get equity from firms turning over pension plans as well as cash covering pension obligations. Its portfolio of underfunded plans must be backstopped by industry shareholders, not taxpayers. That means getting equity in companies and managing an investment portfolio. The idea of taxpayers generally covering shortfalls is obscene.

Peter A. Michel, Alexandria