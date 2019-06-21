Regarding the June 16 Metro article “Calls grow to end bias in lessons, textbooks”:

I am sickened and infuriated by the fact that untruths and biases are printed in our nation’s textbooks — the very basis of our educational system. How can we allow the Texas Board of Education to have so much power and influence over how current events and history are interpreted to our students?

In the 47 years that I have been in education, I have assumed that our textbooks were written by scholars, historians, professors and social scientists. It would be more than astonishing if the elected or appointed members of the board of education had the same credentials as professionals who are experts in their fields.

With all the misinformation and hate that young people see in so many media outlets, academic textbooks should be the standard core for the future leaders of our country.

Richard Bienvenue, Washington

