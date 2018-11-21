The Nov. 17 front-page article “At the border, a crawling caravan” and its accompanying photograph reminded me of history, when our ancestors, as immigrants, arrived at the shore to face the Native Americans. On Thursday, we celebrate Thanksgiving in celebration of the acceptance of these immigrants by America’s first families, who didn’t speak our language. What has happened since then?

We have only ourselves to blame. This country’s foundation is based on receiving people coming from the old country in their quest for a better life. Who are we today to demand our borders be closed? If our American Indian brothers and sisters chose to do the same thing, our ancestors would have been denied the privileges we are thankful for today.

Ron Baker, Springfield