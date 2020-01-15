OpinionA column or article in the Opinions section (in print, this is known as the Editorial Pages).
A thoughtful prognosis on anti-Semitism
By Letters to the Editor
January 15, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST
Michael Gerson’s Jan. 10 op-ed, “Fighting the virus of anti-Semitism,” was more than an attack on a societal scourge. It called for a cure administered by all factions, left and right. It’s not the sole bailiwick of the Anti-Defamation League or the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.
Jews and Christians alike must combat a disease that materializes in times when fear and insecurity dilute tolerance and ignite physical attacks on a group viewed as a convenient scapegoat by bigots. Silence toward and acceptance of vicious behavior enable the disease to metastasize.
Mr. Gerson’s op-ed offered a thoughtful prognosis.