Michael Gerson’s Jan. 10 op-ed, “Fighting the virus of anti-Semitism,” was more than an attack on a societal scourge. It called for a cure administered by all factions, left and right. It’s not the sole bailiwick of the Anti-Defamation League or the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Jews and Christians alike must combat a disease that materializes in times when fear and insecurity dilute tolerance and ignite physical attacks on a group viewed as a convenient scapegoat by bigots. Silence toward and acceptance of vicious behavior enable the disease to metastasize.

Mr. Gerson’s op-ed offered a thoughtful prognosis.

Howard Freedlander, Easton, Md.