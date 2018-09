Thanks to The Post for the thoughtful obituary for Dario Pegoretti [“To bicycle connoisseurs, this frame builder was an artist,” Sept. 11].

I was introduced to Pegoretti frames roughly 10 years ago and — regrettably — never had the financial means (or, more correctly, financial resolve) to pull the trigger on the purchase. And while his company continues, with his death I regret having not pulled that trigger. Again, thanks for taking note of his passing — and his passion.

David Boldt, Reston