Mexico Restaurant right off of Solomons Island Road, which cuts through the middle of Huntingtown. (Sam Mallon/For The Washington Post)

Calvert County is set to be overrun by development. We voted for three county commissioners because they assured us during the election that they wanted to control growth. The three commissioners, along with the Department of Planning and Zoning, now want to abandon the current comprehensive plan and open Calvert County up to uncontrolled development.

In the draft comprehensive plan that is scheduled to go to public hearing on July 23, there will no longer be a distinction between major and minor town centers.

Right now, the density in parts of Prince Frederick is 24 units per acre, and super big-box stores containing almost 200,000 square feet are permitted. If adopted, this means that such development will be allowed in Huntingtown, Owings, St. Leonard and Dunkirk, which are currently minor town centers. That is unacceptable.

They are also proposing to expand Huntingtown to include land owned by one of the commissioners, a change that would increase the land value many times over. Huntingtown would be a huge bottleneck if the land on the east side of Route 2/4 is allowed to be developed.

Our way of life in Calvert County depends on residents rejecting these changes.

Michael and Wanda King, Prince Frederick

