Most difficult, though, is the silence about this dire situation in the mayor’s news briefings, which tend to focus on the attention-grabbing headlines about larger settings such as nursing homes, prisons and St. Elizabeths Hospital. Quieter but no less dangerous opportunities for viral transmission are created as DSPs venture out to run errands, provide care in more than one person’s home and go back and forth to their families at night. Family members are not receiving anything close to adequate information about the seriousness of the circumstances, nor is the wider public. With Ms. Vargas’s column, I’m hopeful that will change.

Carol Grigsby, Washington

The April 15 news article “Checkpoints targeting out-of-state drivers draw scrutiny” missed a critical and illegal flaw in the Dare County, N.C., restriction barring nonresident property owners from going to their homes in the Outer Banks for the past few weeks. While restricting thousands of visitors during a pandemic may have some rational basis, depriving tax-paying, nonresident property owners the right to go to their property with no option for testing, or quarantining for 14 days, is unreasonable and illegal. In addition to the constitutional violations of a U.S. citizen’s right to travel, to not have his or her property taken without compensation and to receive equal protection under the law, the restriction has been arbitrarily enforced in favor of Dare County residents without any regard to its supposed purpose of protecting the county against the influx of the novel coronavirus.

Though no tax-paying nonresident property owner can enter Dare County for fear of bringing the virus from outside the county, a resident property owner is free to leave the county at will, go wherever he or she pleases and return to Dare County at will. Records show that some 1,000 cars a day do just that. This seems to be a strange, ineffective, arbitrary and discriminatory way for an intelligent local government to attempt to protect its citizens from exposure to the virus from other areas of the country.

Robert Fitzgerald, Reston

According to an adage, only two things are certain: death and taxes. Apparently that is no longer true. The April 15 news article “Tax change in relief package greatly benefits the wealthy” and Dana Milbank’s April 15 Wednesday Opinion column, “Trump and Kushner could reap a windfall,” told us that with a tax change included in the coronavirus relief package, if you know the president and make a lot of money, you don’t have to pay taxes.

Robert W. Dickie, Bethesda

Paul Kane’s April 16 @PKCapitol column, “Getting Congress back to regular order will be a complicated task,” overlooked one significant factor: the roughly 2,000 dedicated employees of the Architect of the Capitol (from which I am retired) who maintain and clean the buildings in which our nation’s legislation is drafted, debated and enacted. These talented employees work tirelessly to ensure continuous, uninterrupted operations 24/7, 365 days a year. They deserve a shout-out for their underappreciated efforts.

Stuart Pregnall, Winchester, Va.

We hear a lot of discussion these days about “essential” workers, such as health-care professionals, first responders and grocery employees, and the risks they are taking. They deserve our gratitude. But one group notably missing in action is Congress. Members of Congress say they are public servants. They should put on their masks, practice social distancing and come back in session to do their job and get more aid out there. It’s time for more action and less hand-wringing.

Michael Gelb, Vienna

While I despise President Trump as much as the next person, I was a little disturbed by the April 16 Tom Toles cartoon depicting the president’s signature on death certificates. I love Mr. Toles’s work (although it has seemed like all Mr. Trump all the time), but this cartoon was unfair.

