In the middle of his column, Mr. Von Drehle compared Memorial Day with All Saints’ Day. (In fact, All Souls’ Day commemorates the dead in purgatory and All Saints’ Day commemorates the dead in heaven.) It was unclear what comparison he was making between the two holidays, but he seemed to be comparing All Saints’ Day unfavorably. There is a time to be somber and a time to celebrate. Here in Leesburg, we have a somber and reflective community recognition of Memorial Day at the courthouse in the morning, after which everyone goes to their private parties and celebratory events.
May we always recall with solemnity the sacrifices made by our health-care workers and be equally jubilant as we celebrate their lives on this American holiday. Like all of us, they would most certainly also have enjoyed the sights, sounds and tastes of a Memorial Day barbecue.
Claire and Tom Seeman, Leesburg