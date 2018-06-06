I never knew Deandre Marshman, 18, about whom the June 3 Local Digest item “Northeast teenager dies in shooting” was written, but he felt familiar. I’ve been reading The Post since 1984, when I was 18, and my parents moved the family to the District. The Post’s chronicling of the city’s murdered young men became a saddening feature of my new home town.

Starting about 30 years ago, and until it became wearying to my own family, I would muse out loud each time I read such a story, about how that very day, a little baby boy was born who might grow up to be murdered in the District. I don’t know when Marshman’s birthday was, but I’d be surprised if The Post didn’t run an article about a murdered young man that day.

I did not know Deandre Marshman, but I thought about him the day he was born.

Howard Zechiel, Washington