Regarding the Jan. 23 editorial “What’s clear about Moscow”:

Clearly, President Trump’s business dealings in Moscow deserve more scrutiny than his statement that “for the record, I have ZERO investments in Russia.” It appears Mr. Trump’s intention was to license the use of his name for a real estate development, without investing any of his money in the project. Frankly, the licensing agreement could be a more blatant violation of a provision of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977, concerning bribery of foreign officials.

Voters have the right to know what happened between the presumptive Republican nominee in the upcoming 2020 election and Russia regarding “a tower that was to be the tallest in Europe.”

Mark M. Spradley, Chevy Chase