While disappointed this trial was ineffective, we should remind ourselves that this is why clinical trials exist. Hope is not lost. Scientists build upon what didn’t work so the next vaccine trial has a greater chance of success.

Meanwhile, traditional HIV treatment and prevention methods may not offer the same satisfaction as a vaccine but they are saving millions of lives around the world. We must be as relentless as the virus itself. There is no singular moment of victory in the day-to-day fight to provide more people living with HIV access to lifesaving services.

To that end, we must continue to work toward a vaccine while developing cutting-edge diagnostics and better medicines for vulnerable populations, including children and adolescents. Only with unwavering determination on all fronts will we usher in a generation free of AIDS.

Chip Lyons, Washington