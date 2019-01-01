Daphne Alston, a co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters United, in St. John’s Alpha and Omega Pentecostal Church on Dec. 9, in Baltimore. Alston’s 22-year-old son, Tariq Alston, was murdered in 2008. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

The Dec. 28 front-page article “Murder with impunity: Baltimore’s ‘open season’ ” neglected three major issues relating to the horrific murder problem in Baltimore:

• The lack of outrage by Baltimore’s political leadership regarding the problem. We do not hear calls for action to solve the problem from the political leadership there, even when we see 3-year-olds being shot. This lack of outrage and action equates to tolerance of the problem.

• Similarly, we don’t see outrage on the part of Baltimore residents to hold the political leadership accountable.

• The legal system also plays a huge part in the problem. It is not uncommon to see young people with repeated gun offenses (often three or four) placed back on the streets after being arrested. For the acting police commissioner to cite a 10 percent drop in homicides in 2018 as a positive stride is like saying a student increased a grade on an exam from 20 percent to 30 percent. It’s still a failing grade.

Both the political leadership and the entire community must come together and chart a course to resolve this problem. Currently, we see a vacuum of accountability and an unwillingness to solve the problem.

Tom Jurkowsky, Annapolis