A monument to Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States of America, in Richmond. (Jay Paul/Reuters)

Regarding the May 16 Metro article “Arlington County set to excise Confederate from major highway”:

How delightfully ironic: Arlington County is about to remove the name of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, from Route 1 and replace it with “Richmond,” the capital of the Confederacy.

Scot Walker, Falls Church