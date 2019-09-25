The Sept. 22 news article “Billions in U.S. arms didn’t protect Saudi kingdom’s oil sites” provided a wake-up call for the United States. Even though Americans are cushioned from the effect of oil price shocks, we might not be indefinitely.

The attack on the Saudi oil sites was considered flawless, showing the sophistication of our adversaries. It is frightening to think that one day we might choose to secure our oil needs by going to war over oil. I saw the ugly face of war as an infantry platoon leader in Vietnam. It never smiles. It only cries in anguish, terror and pain. It is the face of young men wondering why. It is the face of widows and fatherless children. That face will always look the same whether it is in world wars or wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan or Iraq.

The day might come when taking up arms is necessary to secure the economic future of the country, but we must exercise the greatest prudence and caution. We must continue to draw on conservation and finding new sources for our black gold. What we have been doing is not enough.

David Hollar, White Plains

