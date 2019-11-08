The Nov. 5 front-page article “ Financing the migrant debt cycle ,” about how microloan programs are affecting migration from Guatemala, really opened my eyes to the complexity of this problem. It is so important for the American people to understand the causes of migration.

Microloan programs have been successful in some places, but now I see how easily these plans can unravel for the poorest recipients. If only the current administration would see that building a wall will not stop desperate people from coming. If we would use the money we are spending on the wall to set up a program through which Guatemalans could come here legally to work, I believe we could limit the lure of the smugglers and help U.S. businesses looking for workers.