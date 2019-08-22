Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) might want to consider the latest Chinese online disinformation campaign, described in the Aug. 20 front-page article “ Twitter, Facebook act to curb China disinformation,” as he continues to block meaningful legislation to protect our elections.

The Chinese have all the cyber capabilities of the Russians and, by next year, their tolerance for President Trump’s trade war might be wearing thin. If they decide to use their online tools “bigly” against Mr. Trump and his supporters in Congress, Mr. McConnell might wish he had been more foresighted about the global threats to our election systems.

George Kaplan, Colora, Md.

Read more letters to the editor.