One of the goals of the Trump administration’s recent Title X rule is to provide federal family planning funds to new, unproven organizations such as the Source. This will mean fewer resources for qualified providers that offer a broad range of contraceptive options and preventive services. This troubling trend is reminiscent of Texas’s failed experiment in funding an untested group comparable to the Source (and including the Source San Antonio). In 2016, Texas awarded the Heidi Group $6.7 million to provide reproductive health services to 70,000 clients, but fewer than 2,500 clients were served, according to a recent report by Texas’s health inspector general (which also found that the group owes Texas $1.5 million for a lack of contractual compliance).