Regarding the Nov. 14 World article “Gaza cease-fire reached after intense fighting”:

The cease-fire agreement between Israel and the Hamas government in Gaza is far better than the alternative and much to be welcomed. But it’s only a short-term remedy. Sooner or later, it will inevitably give way to another round of violence, and then another and another, if further steps aren’t taken.

And for all of Israel’s overwhelming military supremacy, Hamas and other groups can forever continue to make life miserable for Israelis living in Israeli towns and farms along the Gaza border. There is an answer: Allow Gaza an open seaport and an airport and a chance for its people to pull themselves out of poverty — in short, something to lose. Yes, that’s a big security risk for Israel, but it offers the prospect for a way out of a recurring cycle of violence.

David A. Korn, Washington