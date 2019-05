The May 15 front-page obituary, “First director of CBO also ‘helped save Washington,’ ” and an editorial the same day, “D.C. loses a fierce and honorable advocate,” made a strong case for creation of an Alice M. Rivlin Award. It would go to a Washingtonian who is honest, willing to take on difficult assignments and committed to developing common-sense solutions — and who tackles such challenges without playing favorites or seeking credit for success.

Ben Beach, Bethesda