In his Nov. 10 Business column, “Warren’s health-care plan isn’t progressive or courageous. It’s a cop-out.,” Steven Pearlstein was wrong that the $25 million remaining after taxes would be reduced by a 6 percent wealth tax to $13 million over a decade. That would happen only if the $25 million were not invested. The net worth of the 1 percent has grown an average of 6.34 percent a year for the past 30 years. So, if invested and taxed at 6 percent, the $25 million would grow at the rate of 0.34 percent a year to $25.9 million over a decade. The 1 percent, which includes all households worth $10 million or more, holds close to $32 trillion in wealth. If that were taxed at 6 percent a year, the tax revenue would total roughly $1.9 trillion a year, leaving more than $32 trillion after taxes because of 6.34 percent growth.