Regarding the Sept. 22 front-page article “Ukraine call fuels impeachment talk”:

If President Trump’s comments to the president of Ukraine even implied that investigation of the Bidens was a precondition for U.S. aid in Ukraine’s defense against a Russian takeover, that would constitute not only abuse of power but possibly also treason. It would be a personal “twofer” for Mr. Trump: helping his financial allies in Russia and helping his own reelection at the expense of U.S. security.

If we heard the “T” word stated more loudly, then perhaps we would hear more about the “I” word.

J. David Miller, Bethesda

It is true, as the Sept. 23 news article “Whistleblower impasse puts protections in the spotlight” reported, that disagreements among “respected members of the legal community” highlight the challenges the country now faces. There is a legitimate interest in protecting the confidentiality of presidential communications with a head of state. But Congress and the American people have an equally compelling interest in knowing whether a president has engaged in activity that may warrant impeachment.

Caught in the middle is the individual who, quite bravely in my view, filed a whistleblower complaint. Administration lawyers are working hard to find a reason the complaint should not go to Congress, leaving the whistleblower in agonizing limbo.

This is not the first time a whistleblower faced such a dilemma. When Daniel Ellsberg admitted leaking the Pentagon Papers to the New York Times and The Post, I was in law school at the University of Michigan and a research assistant to professor Eric Stein, who had served in the Legal Adviser’s Office of the State Department. His observation was the best I have heard: “I know what to do with Ellsberg; give him a medal and then send him to prison.”

Meanwhile, the process must go forward. We will see whether our democracy works or not.

Jeffrey H. Smith, Reston

The writer is a former general counsel of the CIA.

What are we to do? We have a rogue, unqualified president who is, day by day, destroying the very foundations of our democracy. We have Republican members of Congress who, through their compliance or fear, facilitate the president’s outrageous actions. And we have Democratic members of Congress too meek or too fearful of future elections to take action against President Trump. What should we, those deeply concerned about our democracy, do now?

If our government is not working, is it not time to take to the streets? Perhaps, somewhere on the streets, we will find leaders who have the courage to do the right things and rescue our country.

Grant Tate, Charlottesville

When asked about what he said in his call with the president of Ukraine, President Trump said, “It doesn’t matter what I discussed.” What better illustration could we have of how he understands the role and responsibility of the presidency of the (recently) most important country in the world?

Jesse Etelson, Rockville

“Congressional Republicans have bristled . . . arguing that he [President Trump] had every right to withhold the money while Ukraine was transitioning to a new president, who had up until his election earlier this year been a comic actor with no political experience” [“Trump’s freeze on aid for Ukraine draws scrutiny,” news, Sept. 21]. Pity the comedy writers; the skits write themselves.

Joyce Migdall, Falls Church

The past two years and particularly this week make clear the edict under which our government now operates: Ask not what the presidency can do for the United States; ask what the presidency can do for Donald Trump.

Phoebe Huang, Stonington, Conn.

