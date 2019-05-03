I was astounded by Suzanna Danuta Walters’s May 1 Wednesday Opinion essay, “It’s time for the men to lean out,” presumably written in support of female presidential candidates, in which she concluded all the male contenders should voluntarily drop out of the race so a woman could win.

It is flawed thinking that a woman could win only if there were no male competition. That thinking is the Achilles’ heel of affirmative action, namely that minorities and women can make it only if the playing field is altered in their favor.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), both candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, have proven records of accomplishments that put them fairly shoulder to shoulder with the male contenders for the Democratic nomination. Let the best man — or woman — win.

Peter Keeble, Lewes, Del.