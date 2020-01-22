This past Saturday, I had my choice of attending a Jewish Shabbat service, a farm conference or the Women’s March. My 77-year-old activist Jewish man’s instinct led me to choose the march along with 70 busloads of folks from Alabama, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and thousands of local people of all ages, ethnicities, genders and sexual preferences braced against the inclement weather to voice our rebuke of the president and to support legislation to reverse his impact on climate change, as well as about immigration and reproductive rights.