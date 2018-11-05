Elahe Zanganeh holds photographs of Bijan Ghaisar at a gathering outside the Interior Department in January. Ghaisar was killed by U.S. Park Police officers last November. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

It’s approaching one year since Bijan Ghaisar was shot and killed on the George Washington Memorial Parkway. Many Americans are expressing outrage over the Saudi coverup and lies in the killing of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi — as if our government were more open and honest. Yet here we are, approaching a year since U.S. Park Police officers killed Ghaisar with no explanation. It’s true the Park Police and the FBI haven’t lied about it, but are we any better off with a government that withholds information indefinitely and accepts no responsibility?

Officials need to be held accountable, not only for Ghaisar’s death but also for their failure to provide an open and honest government.

Torger J. Anderson, Alexandria