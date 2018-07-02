The June 29 editorial “A dangerous precedent” and Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer would have us believe that an antiabortion facility refusing to provide information on abortion is like an abortion clinic not disclosing adoption information. How disingenuous.

The government cannot compel people to speak or act against their moral convictions for the service of the state. That is the difference between freedom and totalitarianism. This case, National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra , should have been thrown out of the first court but for California’s vendetta against abortion abolitionists.

S.K. Gerard, Washington