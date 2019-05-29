In his May 24 letter, “An abortion enforcement question,” David McCracken stated that the “government should not take sides in this theological dispute” between those, mostly Christians, who think abortion is a mortal sin and those who disagree, because, he wrote, the First Amendment includes “a prohibition of the government sanctioning religion.” What the First Amendment prohibits is not a sanctioning of religion but a sanctioning of one religion over another. Knowing that in England at the time, the Anglican Church was the official religion, the framers wanted to ensure the First Amendment’s language prohibited the government from passing laws regarding “an establishment of religion,” meaning an official religion. The government must be neutral in how it treats all religions, which is very different from not sanctioning religion in general. The framers encouraged religions because they teach moral principles that result in more law-abiding, civic-minded citizens. Also, Mr. McCracken ignored that abortion is not only, as he put it, a “theological dispute” but a biological one, as well. Many non-Christians believe life begins at conception (as do I). Proponents of abortion rights may disagree, but neither the Constitution nor the Bill of Rights directs the government one way or the other on the biological aspects of the abortion issue.

Bruce G. Kauffmann, Alexandria