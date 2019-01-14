Regardless of whether the president declares a national emergency, if he calls for the use of U.S. troops domestically or if he raids the Defense Department appropriation to build his wall, he will be breaking posse comitatus to do so. His unique interpretation of immigrants fleeing the failed states of Central America — states Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan purposely destabilized decades ago, reinforced by trade-related agricultural market destruction — is hardly a national state of emergency in the same sense that 9/11 or Saddam Hussein’s phony mushroom cloud proved to be. The president would be taking the Reagan Iran-contra example to an even higher level of scandal.

Ben Burrows, Elkins Park, Pa.

As a furloughed government employee with a lot of time on my hands, I enjoyed reading Dana Milbank’s backward-looking column “Hold the wall! Man the trebuchets!” [Thursday Opinion, Jan. 10]. Mr. Milbank’s research on medieval wall technology pointed out the labor-intensive aspect of border protection, extrapolating to the need for more than 400,000 defenders for a wall the length of our southern border. No problem here. We have a force of 800,000 federal employees going unpaid who, in President Trump’s mind, do nonessential work, are independently wealthy and eagerly support funding his wall at the expense of their own jobs and service to “our nation.”

So, I urge my fellow feds to join me today in signing up for trebuchet training so we can all contribute to our president’s quest to Make America Medieval Again.

Bob McCabe, Arlington

I have been waiting for months to see someone put numeric estimates on what could result from the $5.7 billion demanded by the president for his wall/barrier/fence. All we have seen publicly from the administration is mush: various descriptions of what might be built and that, regardless of engineering, expanse or location, costs $5.7 billion.

As a former quantitative analyst for the Defense and Energy departments, I knew that construction industries always make these estimates, using well-accepted planning factors, to scope major projects. Accordingly, I have been frustrated that journalists have not tried to fill in the blanks with substance.

The Jan. 10 news article “Experts: Wall could take at least a decade to build” nailed it, presenting not only expert estimates of cost, employment and timing but also what it would mean to certain industries, such as U.S. steel production (not much), and how long it might take to complete (a long time).

Robert A. Speir, Falls Church