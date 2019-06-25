The June 22 Metro article describing the FBI’s raid on the home of D.C. Council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2), “Federal agents search home of District’s Evans,” chronicled the ongoing efforts to strip him of his committee chairmanship and otherwise investigate and discipline him for violating conflict-of-interest rules as the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board chairman.

While the article noted that “activist groups and advisory neighborhood commissioners began urging him to step down,” the article omitted a more salient effort: a recall petition, which was recently approved by the D.C. Board of Elections. If successful, that action by D.C. citizens would co-opt all other efforts to get rid of him.

Paul Kamenar, Chevy Chase

