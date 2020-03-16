In the National Communication Association, the executive director and past three presidents have been openly hostile to conservatism. At the most recent national meeting, with hundreds of papers and panels, there were zero conservative-friendly titles but endless far-left topics. When asked how an organization justifies anti-conservatism in a field that ostensibly highly honors the “marketplace of ideas” and “academic freedom” credos, the director and one of the presidents refused to respond. The others apparently haven’t been asked.
There are exceptions to this totalitarian state of affairs, but the protagonists are mostly liberals who silently object to, say, the forcing out of the one conservative editing a major journal in my field, who wrote an editorial defending conservatism, but these good offended liberals won’t speak out.
Richard Vatz, Towson