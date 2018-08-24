The Aug. 22 letters package, “Clean house in the Catholic Church,” called on the Catholic Church to end its opposition to states’ efforts to provide greater opportunity for individuals who have been sexually abused by priests to seek justice. I agree and urge my fellow lawmakers to enact legislation introduced by myself and D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) that would end the civil and criminal statutes of limitations in cases of child sexual abuse in the District.

As District lawmakers, we have a responsibility to protect the most vulnerable among us. The experience of sexual violence as a child is one that endures for ages. Most survivors do not come forward until well into adulthood. Passing this legislation will not heal the trauma they have endured, but it will allow them to seek justice and recompense and further hold the individuals who perpetrated these atrocities — and the institutions that protected them — accountable.

David Grosso, Washington

The writer, an independent, is an at-large member of the D.C. Council.

The Catholic Church has to be held accountable for its crimes, for its sins, for its past. The Aug. 21 front-page article “Wuerl faces a rising tide of anger after abuse report” addressed the reputation of Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington, formerly bishop of Pittsburgh, and stated that “Catholics in 2018 are demanding accountability — and fast.”

At Mass this week, the priest referred to the abuse and said activism is not the appropriate response. I beg to differ. The church needs to name names, work with the civil authorities and disclose precisely how those abused can report crimes. After centuries of demeaning and marginalizing women, the church needs to change the requirement for celibacy and start accepting women to the diaconate and priesthood. I have been a Catholic all my life. So far, I plan to remain so.

Ellen Hayes, Fairfax

I have known Cardinal Donald Wuerl for 30 years, and he is not only a kind and brilliant leader in the Catholic Church but also courageous. He is also being unfairly trashed.

I do not know of any other bishop who bravely stood up to his superiors and refused to accept an offending priest back into ministry after being ordered to do so by the Vatican. (Rome eventually agreed with Mr. Wuerl.)

The few contentious cases being discussed stem from the professional advice of experts in the behavioral sciences who oversold their competence, declaring they had “fixed” the molesting priest. They did their best, but they failed, and they certainly misled the bishops who were looking for redemption.

Of the 19 new accusations against priests fielded by Mr. Wuerl when he was the bishop of Pittsburgh, 18 priests were immediately removed from ministry. His overall record is outstanding, meriting our commendation, not condemnation.

Bill Donohue, New York

The writer is president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights.