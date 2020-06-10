In Virginia state prisons, for example, there is no way to compel review of security footage at prisoners’ disciplinary hearings or in support of complaints of excessive force. Hearing officers (who are corrections officers and, therefore, not independent arbiters) may review video in private, but not in the prisoners’ presence. When Interfaith Action for Human Rights has brought complaints of excessive force to the attention of corrections officials, they tell us the complaint will be looked into and the prisoner will be informed of the outcome, but rarely is a serious investigation conducted. Too often, prisoners report being pressured by investigators to withdraw their complaints.
Accountability is essential, especially for government agents with the power to hurt people, including people in our prisons and jails who suffer abuses that are not part of their sentences.
Gay Gardner, Springfield
The writer is a senior adviser for Virginia for Interfaith Action for Human Rights.