The June 28 front-page article “Past abuse at elite D.C. schools is corroborated” was unusual in its acknowledgment that private schools, like the Catholic Church, allowed abusers to move on without punishment, causing more abuse and a history of systemic moral failure. Most coverage of the widespread abuse at independent schools has focused on one school and one damning report at a time. But many Maryland and D.C.-area schools have had to admit to harboring or passing along abusers. Where is the leadership of the Association of Independent Maryland & D.C. Schools in addressing this legacy of harm? We must look at the underlying cultural traits that allowed child abuse to flourish in private schools for so long.

Connie Phelps, Parkville, Md.

