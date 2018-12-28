I found Kathleen Parker’s Dec. 19 op-ed, “She’s no Top Gun, but she has the right stuff,” about senator-to-be Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), curiously incomplete.

Like many, I was fascinated by Ms. McSally’s difficulty in walking that tightrope between independence and supporting President Trump; she was not the only Republican to have to deal with that. And I agree, there is a lot to commend about Ms. McSally’s career.

But for Ms. Parker to go on and on about Ms. McSally’s “rarest of qualities in this town — humility,” and conclude, “Seriously folks, what more do you want in a senator?” — well, I have a suggestion. In her balancing act, moving from Trump critic to Trump acolyte, Ms. McSally still crossed a line during the campaign by accusing her Democratic opponent, Kyrsten Sinema, of treason. Treason. For Ms. Parker to completely ignore that makes me question not only whether Ms. McSally has the “right stuff,” as Ms. Parker suggested, but whether Ms. Parker conveniently left out certain facts in her fawning column.

Ken Rudin, North Potomac