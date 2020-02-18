The situation is not all gloomy. After all, there are a lot of men who are no longer able to use their power to hurt women over whom they wielded power. There are a lot of important efforts underway to make various workplaces less inherently unsafe. Organizations like the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund are making it easier for women to come forward and pursue allegations of workplace abuse.

And yet, a series of unrelated news stories over the past several weeks reinforced how limited the American appetite is for reckoning with sexual violence and abuse — and suggested that limit has been just about exhausted.

First, in early January, Oprah Winfrey announced that she was pulling her support for “On the Record,” a documentary about the sexual assault allegations against recording-industry executive Russell Simmons. The story is complicated: Winfrey has said that she believes Simmons’s accusers but had concerns about the account of one of the women featured in the movie. Her decision coincided with pressure from high-profile black men, including Simmons himself, who suggested she was committing some sort of race treachery by focusing on him instead of white men like Weinstein.

Whether she intended to or not, Winfrey’s decision to cut ties with the project rather than to work through her concerns gave the impression that she had chosen her critics over her long-standing commitment to survivors of sexual violence. If even Oprah was backing down, who was strong enough to see the fight all the way through?

A few weeks later, NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash provided a vivid example of just how far many people will go to erase allegations of sexual violence from their memories. In the wake of his death, the need for fans to mourn Bryant was so great that the people, particularly women, who contextualized Bryant’s life by acknowledging the 2003 rape allegation against him faced a horrifying backlash.

When CBS’s Gayle King pressed retired WNBA star Lisa Leslie on whether she saw a conflict between the 2003 allegation and Bryant’s work on behalf of women’s basketball, the rapper Snoop Dogg criticized King in obscene and threatening terms, accusing her of pursuing a vendetta against black men. (He later apologized.)

Acknowledging the rape allegation against Bryant can’t deny him anything anymore. There are no sponsorships for him to lose in death, no movies he won’t be able to produce. There’s even a strong argument to be made that in his reflections on the case and the work he did on behalf of women in the years after the allegation, Bryant set a model that many men accused as part of #MeToo would do well to follow. And yet, the people determined to turn him into a saint couldn’t even allow people feelings of ambivalence; they couldn’t permit the record of Bryant’s life to be complete.

Then came the inevitable stories about former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg and whether he created or tolerated a work environment hostile toward women. President Trump’s revolting comments about sexually assaulting women and the long list of allegations against him infuriated many Americans. But the willingness of some Democratic voters to consider Bloomberg notwithstanding the reports about his own behavior made that disgust seem strategic rather than principled. Apparently, it’s bad for the other guy to brag that stars can do whatever they want but not so much of a problem when your billionaire allegedly tells his female employees: “All of you girls line up to give him [oral sex] as a wedding present.”

We have to rely on police departments to investigate the Harvey Weinsteins of the world, and on prosecutors to actually bring cases against them. But we have more power to change our culture than the past month would suggest.

Oprah’s fans can make clear to her that they trust her because of the support she’s given survivors. The NBA players and civilians who worshiped Bryant can take a lesson from their hero’s introspection as well as from his dominance on the court. And sexual harassment, gender discrimination and sexual assault can be disqualifying for the presidency if voters make it so.

The choice is ours: We can make clear that #MeToo is just getting started, or let predatory men know that the danger has passed.