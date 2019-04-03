Regarding the March 30 Metro article “What caused the clergy abuse crisis?”:

While research and analysis can be part of the solution, they will not make a dent in the child sexual abuse problem until the Catholic Church does one thing: universally adopt and strongly enforce the mandatory civil reporting requirements that are routinely followed by other child-serving institutions and professions, and which Pope Francis’s proposal takes a step toward.

Will such a policy eradicate all abuse within the church? Of course not. But to go without it is to offer two things beneficial to pedophiles: access to children and protection from law enforcement. No amount of analysis will change this. With mandatory reporting in place, research and dialogue can be helpful in identifying related systemic issues and devising supplementary solutions. As a lifelong, devout Catholic, I welcome such a process. However, if child protection is the goal, church leaders at all levels must stop viewing sexual abuse as a riddle to be solved and start treating it as what it is: a violent crime that must be stopped.

Cynthia Folcarelli, Washington