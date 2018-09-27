It is utterly unacceptable that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and his wife were shouted out of a D.C. restaurant by hecklers [“A circus with plenty of sideshows,” op-ed, Sept. 26]. It ought to be unnecessary to add that I am a (slightly) left-of-center Democrat who happens to despise the current occupant of the White House and the contemporary Republican Party that the occupant (and Mr. Cruz) represent — but so poisoned is the atmosphere that a defense of common decency today might be regarded as merely partisan. In fact, the adolescent “activists” who fancied themselves brave defenders of Christine Blasey Ford by hounding a man and his wife from a restaurant ought to be ashamed of themselves. Alas, no one today is much ashamed of anything.

Mark Moran, Washington

Conspicuous in its absence in reporting on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) being hounded from a D.C. restaurant is that the D.C. Human Rights Act protects “political affiliation” from discrimination in, among others, places of public accommodation.

That Fiola’s staff stood by and did nothing while a mob hounded patrons from a place of public accommodation means Fiola is no different from a Woolworth’s lunch counter in the South during the civil rights movement.

The Post should ask D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), the head of the Office of Human Rights and members of the D.C. Council for comment.

The District chose to protect “political affiliation” in its Human Rights Act. If D.C. authorities refuse to enforce the law, D.C. Home Rule is at risk.