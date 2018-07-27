Richard Cohen, in his July 24 Tuesday Opinion column, “Trump hates the right people,” dismissed the idea of voting Green or Libertarian in a presidential election as “nonsense” because, in his view, unless you support President Trump, “realism says you’ve got to vote Democratic.” Really?

The electoral college effectively preordains the outcome of presidential elections in all but a dozen or so “battleground” states. Gerrymandering does the same in the majority of congressional districts. In these so-called safe states and districts, where either the Republican or Democrat is virtually guaranteed to win, why would “realism” demand blind support for Democrats?

Thomas Jefferson wrote that our government derives its legitimacy from the consent of the governed. Increasingly, however, our electoral processes are making such consent irrelevant because voters have no role but to ratify preordained outcomes. In such circumstances, many Americans may reasonably decide to support an alternative by voting Green, Libertarian, another party or independent.

Mr. Cohen wrote that Trump supporters are motivated by the same sentiment that fueled European fascism. He should remember that intolerance of political dissent was another key factor giving rise to that anti-democratic ideology.

Oliver B. Hall, Washington

The writer is founder of and legal counsel for Center for Competitive Democracy.