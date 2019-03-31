House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) asked Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) to resign as chair of the House Intelligence Committee [“Democrats would label incomplete release of Mueller report a ‘coverup’,” news, March 29]. Mr. McCarthy apparently wants to punish Mr. Schiff for investigating President Trump.

If anyone should resign, it is Mr. McCarthy, who for the past two years did nothing to encourage a responsible review of issues related to Mr. Trump. Rather than analyze these issues, Mr. McCarthy did nothing to address his responsibilities. Former committee chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) went out on midnight escapades to brief the White House staff on matters discussed by the committee during the day. Mr. Nunes and his committee made a mockery of their responsibilities.

It is now Mr. Schiff’s responsibility to come up with a sophisticated review of the current issues before the Intelligence Committee — which the American public deserves.