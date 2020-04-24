However, after realizing that seniors should not be exposed to face-to-face contact inside their units, the property manager and board allowed workers to spend several hours installing carpet in a corridor off our lobby. This was followed by the work of a janitorial crew, any of whom, like the carpet installers, could unknowingly have been infected. Though precautions were taken, were they sufficient to protect against the highly contagious coronavirus? How mindful was it to permit carpet installation in a corridor, which for months had lain bare of carpet?

While we can’t expect property managers and boards to know much about public health, at the very least they should understand one basic principle: Better to err on the side of caution.

Nancy J. Herin, Silver Spring

The April 22 editorial “Pandemic as pretext” began, “Republicans in Congress have cautioned Democrats not to use emergency legislation intended to rescue the economy as a vehicle to achieve long-sought progressive goals. We think the warnings are, for the most part, fair.” Yes, heaven forbid we curb this pandemic and halt future pandemics with a universal health-care system, as seen in every other advanced nation on Earth. Perish the thought that we provide a livable income to every adult and family so that nobody goes hungry or becomes homeless, today or in the future. Horror to think that we might claw back some nickels from the tens of trillions of dollars that Wall Street profiteers have avoided in taxes, and use those funds to climb out of this national emergency and build an environmentally sustainable economy of the future. Certainly, in this moment, the United States should shun “progressive goals” at all costs.

Steven Sellers Lapham, Gaithersburg

Kathleen Parker’s April 22 op-ed, “Two indelible images of our era,” was right on the money. The United States has become or is transforming into a country of dichotomy, especially since the 2016 general election.

Democracy is challenged by authoritarianism; the executive branch blurs the other two; public health is brushed aside by right-wing and nationalist interests; deliberately invoked health measures are petulantly opposed by small groups of people who claim interest in the economic recovery of the country; life of people, in the eyes of some politicians and people of power, is deemed secondary to reopening of the country; the basic norms of decent administration are countered by narcissism and obsession with retaining power; the necessary alignment and alliance of the federal government with state governments are constantly compromised by a barrage of political rhetoric and false claims; common sense and science are cast aside while anecdotal and aspirational ideas are advanced at the expense of people’s lives; considered advice of trustworthy field experts is mostly unheeded in favor of sycophants’ glowing praise of the leader.

One thing to keep in mind: If we want to live to see what post-coronavirus days look like, we need to practice self-discipline as we all have thus far and not take the half-baked, impulsive directives of some who claim to lead the states and the country.

Shree Iyengar, Severn

As the nation’s governors take tentative steps toward ending the lockdowns in their respective states, they and their constituents should perhaps start thinking about the next stage of this process: how to live with the coronavirus [“Governors chart different paths as they consider reopening states’ activities,” news, April 22].

Now, most governors are trying to balance the desire to ease restrictions with the need to protect residents’ health. This cautious approach, however, though eminently reasonable and responsible, might become inadequate. The current situation is clearly unsustainable. Businesses will have to get up and running again, bringing people back to work. Students will need to return to their classrooms.

Further, Americans will soon ache for a return to some form of social activities. The virus is likely to be around for some time, but these demands might not be capable of waiting for an optimal set of health conditions. This does not mean rushing forward with reckless abandon. People might have to continue wearing masks and maintaining reasonable distances from one another for some time. Employers may need to modify workplaces. Hospital staffs, who have performed heroically, will have to gear up for potential surges of infections.

Americans will move forward at some point. They should start thinking about how to adapt to the new world they will be living in.

Patrick Louis Knudsen, Alexandria

Regarding the April 17 news article “Voting via mail helps no party, study says”:

It’s clear, especially after the recent Wisconsin election, that no one should ever have to choose between their physical health and casting a vote. While the novel coronavirus pandemic rages on, it’s imperative that all Americans be given the option to vote safely by mail (along with more early in-person voting, online registration and other measures). President Trump and his family have voted by mail. If it’s good enough for them, it’s good enough for everyone.

Mr. Trump falsely said that voting by mail leads to fraud, but there’s no evidence of this. He admitted he wants to prevent more voting by mail because it hurts Republicans (even though many studies have shown it doesn’t give an advantage to either political party). Congressional Republicans must stop blocking full funding of state vote-by-mail programs. It’s a drop in the bucket in the overall coronavirus federal funding. Our democracy depends on it.

Michael Sozan, Washington