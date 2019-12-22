Yet the dramatic spike in vaping — especially young people’s use of unregulated bootleg products with high levels of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana — requires immediate attention and action.

I recently completed teaching drug and alcohol counseling classes at Delaware Technical Community College. Some of my students admitted to vaping despite its potential harm. Too many young people are oblivious to the devastating effects of vaping and the tainted vape oils.

Hospital emergency departments are seeing more patients with lung disease, psychotic behaviors and substance-use disorders. Our nation’s drug crisis, regrettably, is about far more than heroin and fentanyl. The most threatening challenge is addiction, which jeopardizes the economic and social fabrics of our nation.

Don Mathis, Havre de Grace, Md.

The writer is a member of the board

of Doctors for America.

