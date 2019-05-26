Regarding the May 18 Local Digest item “Hogan seeks input from transit groups” [Metro] :

It is impossible to address congestion in our region if we don’t fix our overcrowded roads. Transit is an important factor for our mobility, but buses travel the same roads other vehicles do and are stuck in the same gridlock. With among the longest commute times in the nation, we’ll be at a standstill if we don’t address traffic on the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270.

I live in Montgomery County’s upcounty region where congestion has been choking us for too long. I’ve changed my lifestyle to work around the traffic. I’ve changed health-care providers because my doctor’s office was in Bethesda. I stopped participating in civic groups that meet in Silver Spring. Most crushing: When my father-in-law in Fairfax has a health issue, I pack a bag for the night to be close by should something serious happen where I otherwise wouldn’t be able to get there in time.

I support Maryland’s traffic relief plan, and I’m not alone. A Post-Schar School poll found that 61 percent of area residents favor adding toll lanes to I-495 and I-270 while keeping existing lanes free [“Majority of D.C.-area residents support adding express toll lanes in Md. ,” Metro, May 13]. It’s the right solution to get our region moving. We need Maryland officials to listen and act now.

Stephanie Graves, Montgomery Village