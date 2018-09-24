Paul D. Thacker’s Sept. 23 Outlook essay, “Dangerous plastics, FDA silence,” stoked unfounded alarm about plastic food packaging — materials that reliably do their job of providing safety and performance benefits for consumers around the world.

Modern plastic food packaging delivers crucial safety benefits, protecting food from contamination, bacteria, mold and dirt. It protects food during transportation and keeps it safe on store shelves longer. The Food and Drug Administration reviews the safety of food-packaging materials before they can be used in the first place. And where there is a need for an updated scientific review, the FDA does it. For example, as to the chemical BPA, after extensive research and the review of hundreds of studies about BPA’s safety, the FDA recently conducted the CLARITY-BPA Core Study — the largest ever undertaken and that has once again reaffirmed that BPA in food containers and packaging is safe. Government agencies worldwide agree.

We should always consider how to further improve our laws and regulatory systems. However, in calling on the FDA to seek continuous improvement, Mr. Thacker regrettably overlooked that the agency’s about 15,000 employees have already helped make food packaging in the United States best in class — a difficult feat that deserves our admiration.

Steven K. Russell, Washington

The writer is vice president, plastics, at the American Chemistry Council.

Paul D. Thacker’s essay cited the American Academy of Pediatrics’s statement calling for U.S. food-additive regulatory process reforms because of evidence that chemicals in food colorings, preservatives and packaging promote disease in children.

As a public-health student, I believe a bottom-up approach is necessary to drive change. Advocacy groups are already providing consumer guidance on safer product choices, placing pressure on companies to reformulate their products.

Advocates for stricter regulation should highlight that certain populations suffer from disproportionately high exposure burdens. For example, low-income neighborhoods are exposed to high levels of BPA and have high incidences of obesity. While BPA exposure alone may not cause obesity, evidence exists that it may act as the tipping point when combined with other factors, such as stress and food insecurity. Such evidence highlights the limitations of individual responsibility and calls for regulation to protect vulnerable populations.

Anna Smith, Berkeley, Calif.