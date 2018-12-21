Sam Rogers, 53, returns to his former home in Southeast D.C. after his morning trip to buy heroin. (Andre Chung/For The Washington Post)

As an African American in long-term recovery from addiction, working on the front lines of the opioid epidemic in the District’s largest methadone clinic, I was pleased to see the series “Falling out,” about the effect of the opioid epidemic on the District’s African American community.

My recovery began in D.C. Drug Court, where, instead of receiving traditional sentencing for a drug-related offense, I was offered treatment and ongoing support. While methadone can open the door to recovery, on its own it is not enough. A holistic approach that addresses mental-health issues, past traumas, and unstable housing and employment is the only way to ensure recovery. Unless these issues are addressed, the odds of recovery are low. I know, because without the support I received, I almost certainly wouldn’t be here today to help others with their recovery.

Unfortunately, such holistic programs are too often out of reach of the city’s most desperate residents.

Robert Williams, Washington

The excellent articles on the opioid epidemic in the District omitted a novel program. The DC Center for Rational Prescribing, funded by the D.C. Department of Health, is the only program in the United States to provide free, industry-free continuing education to doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Educational modules include seven activities on opioids, opioid alternatives and naloxone. Many who turn to heroin started out on prescribed opioids, and addressing overprescribing is a key element to reducing overdose deaths.

Adriane Fugh-Berman, Washington

The writer co-directs the DC Center for Rational Prescribing.