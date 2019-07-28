Having experienced the devastation of the opioid epidemic firsthand as a product of central Appalachia, I was pleased to see the attention it received in the July 25 article “A region still recovering.”

Central Appalachia is a region that has been stripped by corporate greed, first by the coal-mining industry and more recently by the pharmaceutical industry. These acts have robbed an American subculture and resulted in (understandable) distrust of the outsider. However, now as a practicing addiction psychiatrist and clinical researcher, I am always disturbed when media coverage of the opioid crisis makes mention of buprenorphine (Suboxone being one brand) as a contributor to the crisis. Buprenorphine is a highly effective treatment for opioid addiction, and not enough people in Appalachia have access to it. Its abuse liability is low, and research has proved that people use non-prescribed buprenorphine to manage withdrawal or to avoid more dangerous opioids. The consequences of buprenorphine misuse, especially overdose, are tremendously low compared with all other opioids (fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone, etc.) because of its mechanism. Additionally, formulations such as Suboxone and others are a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, an opioid blocker that is active only when used intranasally or intravenously, to reduce the risk of misuse.

Health-care providers, industry and the media have an obligation to shed light on buprenorphine as a lifesaving treatment for opioid addiction, not part of the problem, and central Appalachia could use a lot more of it to recover from this epidemic.

Derek Blevins, New York

The Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, the physician group that cares for members of Kaiser Permanente, has improved opioid prescribing and has developed policies and protocols to combat fraud, waste and abuse. We reduced opioid prescriptions at high doses by nearly 74 percent. We also reduced the number of prescriptions of brand-name opioids by 77 percent, which reduces the risk of diversion into communities.

We’ve achieved this by focusing on patient safety and evidence-based pain management. Our integrated system allows us to ensure appropriate opioid prescribing from primary to urgent care and in inpatient and outpatient surgical settings. Our physicians and pharmacists use the most up-to-date pain management guidelines. We’ve created interdisciplinary teams to care for our most complex pain patients. We’ve used data generated from our electronic health record and pharmacy database to provide feedback to prescribers and to track alignment with safe prescribing standards.

These efforts, along with many others, have resulted in a dramatic decline in opioid prescribing by our physicians.

Mona K. Gahunia, Bethesda

The writer is associate medical director for operational excellence at Kaiser Permanente.

