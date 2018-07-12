The July 6 editorial “Mr. Stewart’s Civil War canard” was incorrect in including West Virginia’s anti-slavery constitution in the list of items showing slavery as the cause of the war for the Union. The constitution, as drafted by the state convention, did not include any abolition of slavery. Congress insisted on the addition of a provision for gradual abolition as a condition for statehood.

In the 1860 election, the counties that became West Virginia voted for the pro-slavery Democrat John Breckinridge. The rest of Virginia voted for the moderate Constitutional Union ticket of John Bell and Edward Everett.

Charles L. Orndorff, Amissville, Va.