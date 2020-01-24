Who will admonish the foul-mouthed president, who on Thursday called the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), “a sleazebag”? This came several days after President Trump, at a rally in Toledo, addressed the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), as “You little pencil neck.”

Peter Bridges, Arlington

AD

The Jan. 22 editorial “An extraordinary expansion of power” said bad things would flow from Senate acquittal of President Trump in his impeachment proceedings. This may be true, but in blaming Senate Republicans for these consequences, the editorial pinned the tail on the wrong donkey.

An acquittal in the Senate was always in the cards. When House Democrats adopted their wholly partisan, problematic impeachment articles, they knew a two-thirds guilty vote in the Senate was far beyond reach.

If House Democrats want to see who bears the consequences of a Senate acquittal, they need a mirror.