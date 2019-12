A hearty thanks to Michael Gerson for his recent observations on “A season for hope, not fear” [Friday Opinion, Dec. 6], a much-needed message for our times. I find he often brings common-sense clarity to the moral and spiritual perspective needed to help us see beyond the daily drumbeats of fear that would divide and discourage us from hope and find the “hints of a reality beyond nature” and what our senses perceive based on trust that “With God nothing shall be impossible.”